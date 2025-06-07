Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $71.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

