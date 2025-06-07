Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $218,000 in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 458,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 275,647 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 672,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.39 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.