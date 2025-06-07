Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 3,153 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 354,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 374.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 219,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LYG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

