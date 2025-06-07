Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after buying an additional 5,340,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,727,000 after buying an additional 3,539,745 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

