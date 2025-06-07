Breakwater Capital Group Invests $293,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.