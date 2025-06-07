Breakwater Capital Group Invests $293,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.