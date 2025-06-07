Breakwater Capital Group Sells 1,984 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.4%

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

