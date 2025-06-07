Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $289.01 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average of $260.15.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock worth $11,102,417 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

