Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $70,000 in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

