Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.39. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
