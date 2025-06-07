Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,259.98. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,950 shares of company stock worth $4,640,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.39. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.