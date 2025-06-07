Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1,690.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSMD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2,576.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $76.43 on Friday. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $492.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

