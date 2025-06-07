Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

EOSE stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. The trade was a 27.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 100,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $692,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 161,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,231.44. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

