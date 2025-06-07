Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Lifted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $306,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after buying an additional 363,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $143,524,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $94,721,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $500.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $380.63 and a 52 week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

