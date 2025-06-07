Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Sells A$1,249,500.00 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Quinn sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.62), for a total transaction of A$1,249,500.00 ($811,363.64).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

About Bravura Solutions

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

