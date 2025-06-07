Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 269.80 ($3.65).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%.
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
