ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $561.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $576.50 on Friday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $372.61 and a 52-week high of $813.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.23 and a 200-day moving average of $536.50.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.12). ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $955.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $2.6456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.56. This represents a yield of 0.49%. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

About ASM International



ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

