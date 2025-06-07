Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

