iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8%
ACWI opened at $125.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.17.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.