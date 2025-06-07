RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,993 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $49.38 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

