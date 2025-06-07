Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

