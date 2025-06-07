RFG Advisory LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 938,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 964,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,063 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

