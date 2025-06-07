Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

