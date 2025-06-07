Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

