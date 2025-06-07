RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.