Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 632977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,472,952.51. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,119.90. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

