Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0%

HRTX opened at $2.10 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,321,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 118,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

