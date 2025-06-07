Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

HBNC stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.