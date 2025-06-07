Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.91. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

