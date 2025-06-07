Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $303.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $389.00 to $303.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.