Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $102.46 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,234,295.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,247,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,087 shares of company stock worth $10,299,146. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

