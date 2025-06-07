Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 13.1%
JFIN stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.68 million for the quarter.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
