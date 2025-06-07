Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1,074.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,939,000. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

