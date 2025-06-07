Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QWLD opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $133.15.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

