RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.