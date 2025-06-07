RFG Advisory LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 664,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 407,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 250,192 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 355,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 247,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 245,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000.

EELV opened at $25.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

