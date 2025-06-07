Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

BDX stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.84.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total value of $436,325.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,808.01. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044 shares of company stock valued at $836,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

