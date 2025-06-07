NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 138,500.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,916,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.23 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.51.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

