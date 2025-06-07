NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 5,979 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 99,650.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 276,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 68,641 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

