Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.97, for a total transaction of $185,880.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,489.03. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,615,733 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

