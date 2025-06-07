RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,372,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $38.39 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.