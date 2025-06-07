Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after buying an additional 234,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 364,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 343,113 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 205,593 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mat Linett acquired 3,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $133,170.80. This trade represents a 55.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Miranda acquired 3,103 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $48,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,655.04. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $345,445 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NCDL opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.45. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.26%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

