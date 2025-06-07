Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 48,984 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $27.24.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
