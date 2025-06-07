Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,232.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

