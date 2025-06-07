Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,459 shares of company stock worth $6,669,338. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.35 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

