Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of KGC opened at $15.10 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.