Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

