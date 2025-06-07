Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.61.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1%

HUBS opened at $608.96 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,766.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.03 and a 200-day moving average of $667.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

