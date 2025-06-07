Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $65.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.15.
AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1,015.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Affirm by 695.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 720,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Stock Performance
AFRM opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
