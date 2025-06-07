Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $65.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,067.12. This trade represents a 26.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1,015.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Affirm by 695.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 720,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

