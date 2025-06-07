Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,718 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $208.10 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

About Allstate



The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

