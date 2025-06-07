D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.15.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

