Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $7.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,958 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.